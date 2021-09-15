Gas City woman sentenced to life without parole in stepdaughter’s murder

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A Gas City woman was sentenced to life without parole Wednesday after she was convicted of killing her 10-year-old stepdaughter in 2019.

Amanda Carmack was sentenced during a hearing Wednesday morning according to online court records. Carmack was found guilty last month of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery and strangulation in the death of Skylea Carmack.

Carmack reported her stepdaughter missing on Aug. 31, 2019. However, the girl’s body was found the next day wrapped in a trash bag in a shed behind their home.