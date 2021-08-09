Sentencing to begin today for Gas City woman over stepdaughter’s death

GAS CITY, Ind. (Network Indiana): A woman accused of strangling her stepdaughter and hiding her body in a garbage bag in a shed in 2019 was found guilty of killing the girl Friday.

Amanda Carmack will face the jury again Monday during the penalty phase of the trial. She could get life without parole for strangling Skylea Carmack, 12, in Sept. 2019, while Amanda’s husband, a truck driver, was on the road.

Carmack told the police that her stepdaughter had gone missing. Her body was later found in a shed on the family’s property. The younger Carmack had been strangled with a pair of jeans.

Carmack’s lawyers argued that the death was not premeditated and that Carmack had been having migraines and was depressed.

The jury took about three hours to convict her Friday.

Her first trial was derailed in November when several people involved tested positive for coronavirus.