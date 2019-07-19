Garrett sentenced for neglect in son’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Amber Garrett was sentenced Friday for her role in her young son’s 2017 death.

Garrett was sentenced to 6 years in prison and 6 years of probation according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. She had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of felony neglect.

Garrett’s two-year-old son Malakai was beaten to death in November 2017 by Garrett’s then-boyfriend Mitch VanRyn. VanRyn was sentenced to 40 years in prison in May for aggravated battery and domestic battery in Malakai’s death.