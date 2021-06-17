FWPD still investigating cause of erroneous missing child alert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne residents got a series of mobile alerts about a pair of missing children Monday night. The problem is one of those children wasn’t actually missing.

Sgt. Sophia Rosales-Scatena of the Fort Wayne Police Department tells Fort Wayne’s Morning News they moved quickly to retract the wrong alert, which was about a 12-year-old girl, and now they’re trying to figure out just what happened.

“We are working with the application manager and the tech center where the alert came from,” she says. “We believe the previous alert had been in a cue and was stuck there, so when we went to send the next alert that (wrong) alert went out instead.”

She adds that police have reached out to the girl’s family to make things right.

