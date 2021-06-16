Mother frustrated, police investigating after erroneous missing child alert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne residents got emergency alerts sent to their phones Monday night about a missing 12-year-old girl. There was just one problem: she wasn’t missing.

Police had sent the wrong alert, and followed it up shortly with the correct one, about a 12-year-old boy instead. The girl’s mother, Maretta Ayabarreno, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 she panicked at first.

“Instantly tears, instantly worry. I called the godmom who they’re staying with and I’m like what’s wrong? Why are they issuing this and why don’t I know?” she said.

Police say they’re looking into what happened.

The missing boy was also found, but tragically has since died. Police do not suspect foul play in that case.