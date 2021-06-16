Mother frustrated, police investigating after erroneous missing child alert

By
Darrin Wright
-
The alert sent by FWPD Monday night about a child that was not actually reported missing, edited to protect her identity. (Darrin Wright/WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne residents got emergency alerts sent to their phones Monday night about a missing 12-year-old girl. There was just one problem: she wasn’t missing.

Police had sent the wrong alert, and followed it up shortly with the correct one, about a 12-year-old boy instead. The girl’s mother, Maretta Ayabarreno, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 she panicked at first.

“Instantly tears, instantly worry. I called the godmom who they’re staying with and I’m like what’s wrong? Why are they issuing this and why don’t I know?” she said.

Police say they’re looking into what happened.

The missing boy was also found, but tragically has since died. Police do not suspect foul play in that case.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here