FWPD sergeant enters guilty plea in case of child pornography, child solicitation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A sergeant with the Fort Wayne Police Department pled guilty to child solicitation and the possession of child pornography.

Sgt. Andrew Beck pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal in connection to a case in 2019 involving a 16-year-old girl, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. At the time, Beck was in the military and on deployment when he was arrested.

Prosecutors have dropped the charge of dissemination of matter harmful to minors as part of the plea deal.

RELATED: FWPD officer arrested for child pornography

Beck remains on unpaid leave with the FWPD until the case is resolved.