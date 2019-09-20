FWPD officer arrested for child pornography

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation into a Fort Wayne Police officer by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police has led to the officer’s arrest.

Sgt. Andrew Beck, who is currently out-of-state on military orders, was taken into custody by the US Marshals Service last night in California on charges of child seduction, providing obscene matter and performances before minors, and possession of child pornography. He will be extradited back to Indiana.

The ISP says the joint investigation was launched last April after a report was made to a Wayne High School Resource Officer, alleging that Beck was having an inappropriate relationship with a student. He was working as a part-time School Resource Officer at Wayne at the time.

The investigation led police to social media account activity described as having a “sexual nature” with a 16-year-old girl.