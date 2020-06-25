Woman dead after Wednesday afternoon shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A shooting in northeast Fort Wayne left one woman dead Wednesday.

Officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Clarmarnic Drive, just south of the intersection of Coliseum Blvd. and E. State Blvd., a few minutes after 5pm on reports of multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived they found the woman lying outside, unresponsive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-colored “SUV type” vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed immediately after the gunshots.

There is no suspect information released and no arrests have been made. Investigators are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information to assist them to contact the detective bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity as well as the exact cause and manner of death.