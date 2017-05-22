FWPD releases photos of suspects in May 19 fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department has released surveillance photos of two men who were in the same area where a North Side High School assistant football coach was shot to death last week.

Terrance Miles, 36, was killed early last Friday morning on Francis Street near E. Washington Boulevard.

Miles was not only an assistant coach at North Side High School, but also an administrative assistant at Forest Park Elementary School, and he was active as a youth coach.

Police say anyone that can identify these persons of interest is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867) or the Lead Detective at 427-2326.