FWPD releases photo of shooting suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the photo above.

Police say he is a suspect in a May 10 shooting investigation that happened in the 1100 block of St. Joseph Boulevard, just northeast of downtown.

Police were called to the 1100 block of St. Joseph Blvd. that evening after an armed robbery and shooting.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police believe the suspect fled on a bicycle and may have been injured in the shooting.

If you have any information on the incident or recognize that man, call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (7867) or the Detective Bureau 260-427-1201.