FWPD searching for man after armed robbery and shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police need your help finding a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery and shooting Friday evening.

Police were called to the 1100 block of St. Joseph Boulevard, north of downtown, at around 5:25 p.m. after a report of an armed robbery and shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from gun shot wounds. That man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Police say a man entered a business and demanded money. That’s when the victim, who was inside, pulled out a gun and he and the suspect began shooting. Police believe the suspect fled on foot or on a bicycle and may have been stuck and injured during the shooting.

Police ask if you come across anyone with injuries to call 911, as the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (7867).