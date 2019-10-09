FWPD officer accused of sex crimes with an underage girl extradited

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Police officer accused of sex crimes with a 16-year-old girl is now back in Allen County.

Sgt. Andrew Beck was extradited back to the Allen County Jail Wednesday afternoon according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Beck was arrested late last month on preliminary charges of child seduction and child pornography. Court documents accuse him of messaging 37 Snapchat accounts all belonging to young girls, sending nude photos of himself to the 16-year-old.

Beck, who is a 13-year veteran of FWPD, is currently suspended by the department. He was on military deployment when he was arrested in California.

Beck is due in court Thursday for an initial hearing.