Accused FWPD officer reportedly contacted 37 underage girls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New details have been released in the criminal case against a Fort Wayne Police Officer.

Andrew Beck was taken into custody last week by US Marshals on charges that included child seduction and child pornography involving his alleged relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

The Journal Gazette reports that court documents unsealed Tuesday revealed that she was one 37 Snapchat accounts Beck allegedly was in contact with, all belonging to young girls.

Many of those conversations included him sending nude photos to the girls; in one case he reportedly ran a girl’s information through a police computer system and drove by her home.

As of Tuesday night he had not yet been booked into the Allen County Jail.