UPDATE: FWPD looking for person of interest in Friday evening stabbing

UPDATE: 01/25/2020, 9:00 p.m. – Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department have located and arrested 52-year-old Michael Foster.

Foster went into the police station around 5 p.m. Saturday to be interviewed. After the interview was finished, Foster was arrested and charged with aggravated battery in the stabbing death from Friday evening.

Foster is set to be arraigned on Monday morning.

(Previous Story Below)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for a person of interest in the stabbing that left a man dead Friday evening.

The homicide occurred around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Washington Boulevard on Friday, January 24, 2020.

The FWPD is looking for Michael Foster. Foster is described as a black male in his fifties, 6-feet tall and around 210 pounds.

The police department is looking for the public’s help in locating Foster. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact 911.