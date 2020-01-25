Friday evening stabbing leaves one man dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has died as a result of a stabbing on the evening of Friday, January 24, 2020.

It started around 6:01 p.m. when the Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the scene of a disturbance that resulted in a stabbing on the 900 block of E. Washington Boulevard.

Once officers arrived, they located an adult male that was suffering from what they thought was a stab wound. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was then pronounced dead.

The suspect was said to have left the scene on foot before officers arrived. Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are currently at the location of the stabbing and are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

The victim will be identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office once the next of kin has been notified.

If anyone has any information regarding the stabbing, please contact the Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.