FWPD closes Whispering Meadows rape case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has decided to close the Whispering Meadows rape case.

The FWPD stated that they did a “thorough and exhaustive investigation” in the alleged rape by a juvenile in the Whispering Meadows addition on the southwest side of the city.

The department has decided to close the case as “unfounded.” Detectives received statements and video that led them to the conclusion that the rape did not occur.

The Fort Wayne Police Department wants to let everyone know that they understand the seriousness of the allegation made and is encouraging victims to come forward. The FWPD states that they will investigate each allegation thoroughly.