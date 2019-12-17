Police investigating possible rape

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): Details have yet to emerge on an investigation into an alleged rape in Southwest Fort Wayne involving a young child.

Police tell WOWO News that they have currently tracked down all of the leads they have, and that they are working diligently, carefully and exhaustively in their efforts to find out exactly what happened. Investigators are asking any residents with security or video surveillance systems on their homes to review the footage from Monday afternoon to see if there is anything suspicious or that could aid law enforcement.

Officials say they understand how incidents such as this can cause fear and even panic, and they want to reassure residents that they take allegations like these very seriously. More details will be posted as they’re released.