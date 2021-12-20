UPDATED: FWPD arrests person of interest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have arrested a person of interest wanted in connection to a shooting that happened back on Dec. 14.

Fatir Mumin Muhammad, 53, was arrested early Sunday morning after a traffic stop without incident.

He is facing two counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary with bodily injury after a shooting last week in the 2700 block of W. Washington Center Road.

EARLIER: Fort Wayne police are looking for a person of interest they’re considering “armed and dangerous.”

The FWPD is looking for 53-year-old Fatir Muhammad. He’s black, stands 6-feet-tall, and weighs 190 pounds. Police say he’s a person of interest in a shooting that happened in the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road Tuesday morning.

