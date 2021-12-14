Two injured in mobile home park shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for an alleged gunman after a Tuesday morning shooting left two people injured at a northwest side mobile home park.

Officers were called to the Ridgebrook Manufactured Homes Community in the 2700 block of W. Washington Center Road at 8:18 a.m. on a report of a shooting. The caller told police that her ex-boyfriend was shooting people in the mobile home.

The victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a nearby hospital. The man suffered minor injuries, while the woman suffered critical injuries. The caller was not hurt.

Police say the alleged gunman fled in a vehicle before they arrived to the scene. They are still searching for him and the vehicle. No further information has been released at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.