FWFD “Fill the Boot” may return to intersections

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne firefighters could be back at city intersections for their annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Firefighters union President Jeremy Bush tells WOWO News the City Council approved changes to the city’s panhandling ordinance last night to make it happen, on a 6-2 vote. Firefighters were prohibited from collecting in the public right-of-way last year in a move that cost the fundraiser an estimated $64,000.

Councilmen Geoff Paddock and John Crawford voted against the measure along the lines of safety and legal concerns. Mayor Tom Henry also opposes it for the same reasons.

Fire Chief Eric Lahey also said he fully plans to prohibit firefighters from collecting in the public right-of-way while on duty.