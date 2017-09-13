Robinson named Superintendent of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne educator has been named “Superintendent of the Year” by the state’s Association of Public School Superintendents.

Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson was given the honor for the state’s District II region.

It’s the second time she’s been voted Superintendent of the Year by her peers; the first time was in 2008.

Robinson has been an administrator in FWCS for more than 30 years, serving as an assistant principal, principal, area administrator, assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent before becoming superintendent in 2003.

The district has a graduation rate of nearly 90% under her watch, and has also been able to reduce its transportation budget by $2.5-million.