FWCS to seek public input on Superintendent search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): You’ll get to have your say in what the next Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent should be like.

A committee looking to pick who will take over once Wendy Robinson steps down in June 2020 says they’ll schedule several public input meetings on the subject.

The Journal Gazette reports those meetings will likely take place in October. The school district is also considering whether to use a professional search consultant to find candidates for the job.

Robinson announced earlier this month she won’t be seeking a contract extension after spending almost 40 years with FWCS.