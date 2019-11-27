FWCS to hold input meetings on Superintendent search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools will be holding a series of public feedback meetings this week for its search for a new superintendent.

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, the firm hired to assist the School Board in the search process, will host three community meetings to collect input on what the Board should consider regarding the future of the District and a new superintendent: Tuesday at 6pm at South Side High School, Wednesday at 1pm at the Family and Community Engagement Center, and Thursday at 6pm at Northrop High School.

Dr. Wendy Robinson is retiring as superintendent after 47 years with the district, 17 as Superintendent, this June.

If you can’t make it to one of the meetings, you can provide input through this link through Friday.