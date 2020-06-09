FWCS signs lease for school at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s official, Fort Wayne Community Schools will have a presence at Electric Works.

While the school district had announced plans to do so last year, the school board made things official last night by approving a 10-year lease for more than 26,000 square feet at the former General Electric campus just south of downtown Fort Wayne.

The Journal Gazette reports that the lease calls for a new “STEAM” magnet high school, focused on science, technology, engineering, art, and math, and the district will pay $15 per square foot to start out, with rent going up 2.25% each year. The district will also pay an estimated $7.01 per square foot to renovate the specific building they’ll be using for classroom space.

The lease is set to begin in August 2022. Construction on Electric Works is set for this September.