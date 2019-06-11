FWCS reaffirms interest in Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is still on-board with Electric Works.

The school board held a unanimous vote Monday night to reaffirm the district’s intent to lease around 26,000 square feet of the former General Electric campus for classroom space.

The Journal Gazette reports the plan is to open a new school at Electric Works that would offer half-day STEAM courses – STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math – for high school juniors and seniors.

An official commitment won’t come until terms of the lease are negotiated and approved, which should happen by August.