FWCS seeking a total $258-million for 2020 repairs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools will be asking voters to support not one, but two construction plans next year.

WOWO News already told you about a $125-million referendum that would include renovations to Wayne High School and Blackhawk and Miami Middle Schools, but the Journal Gazette reports that’s now being paired with another $133-million in improvements in lighting, security, accessibility, and heating & cooling, bringing the total of the “Repair 2020” plan to $258-million.

The district plans to sell bonds to raise the money for the projects, which would cost those who own a home assessed at $100,000 an extra $19 a year, if voters give them the OK next May.

Read more on the Repair 2020 plan here.