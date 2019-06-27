FWCS eyeing 2020 repair referendum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Voters in Fort Wayne may have to decide on a referendum for Fort Wayne Community Schools next year.

The school board is planning $125-million in improvements district-wide, including about $81-million in renovations to Wayne High School and Blackhawk and Miami Middle Schools, according to the Journal Gazette.

The total “Repair 2020” referendum request is $133-million, with the rest of the money going toward “other projects” like security and lighting upgrades.

The district got referendums for school repairs passed in 2012 and 2016 as well. FWCS officials say they will try to keep the debt service tax rate the same as with those previous measures.