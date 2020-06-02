FWCS referendum on today’s ballot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne voters will be asked today whether or not to continue supporting a referendum to repair Fort Wayne Community Schools buildings.

For the third time in eight years, the school district is putting part of its “Repair FWCS” initiative in front of voters. The project has been moving forward in phases, with voter support, since 2012.

This year’s referendum calls for $130-million in work, including security upgrades and improvements to air conditioning. If approved, it’ll be paid for through the sale of bonds, while keeping the debt service tax rate the same.

You can learn more about the Repair FWCS plan at FortWayneSchools.org.