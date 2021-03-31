FWCS Prom to return, with COVID-19 guidelines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools high school students will get to have prom this year.

According to the Journal Gazette, each of the school district’s high schools will host its own event on May 15th from 7pm to 10pm.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel says both this announcement and the recent announcement of a return to graduation ceremonies were swayed by a student-produced video describing the impact the pandemic has had on students, which you can watch below:

Masks/face coverings will be required, and the dance itself will be spread out through each building in an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The Prom will be open to high school seniors and their dates.