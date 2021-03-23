FWCS to return to Coliseum for graduation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): High school graduation ceremonies will return to the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne this June.

That’s according to an update from Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel during last night’s School Board meeting:

“We will have graduation at the Coliseum, unless the virus takes a tremendous dive — meaning that the virus increases dramatically,” Daniel said.

Currently, graduation ceremonies are set for June 3rd through 5th, and Daniel added that there are plans to hold a prom once again this year as well. Last year both events were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the full School Board meeting below: