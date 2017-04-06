FW man wants attempted murder trial moved

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man accused of trying to kill a woman last September, wants his trial moved out of Allen County.

Jamarcus Cain, 33, will be in court Thursday, to ask for a change of venue for his attempted murder trial. He’s accused of shooting Brittany Bruce, 31, in the stomach near the 4600 block Oliver Street.

Bruce drove herself to the hospital on September 18. She arrived at the hospital in critical condition, but was later reported to be in fair condition. She told police the shooting happened during a domestic dispute.

Police say Cain was upset over some text and Facebook messages that Bruce sent him, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.