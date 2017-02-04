Fort Wayne man arrested and charged for September shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been arrested and charged for a September shooting that left one woman in critical condition.

Jamarcus Cain, 33, was located by Fort Wayne police officers Friday in the 4200 block of S. Clinton Street. He was wanted in connection to the September shooting of Brittney Bruce, 31, near the 4600 block of Oliver Street.

Bruce was shot in the stomach and then drove herself to the hospital on September 18. She arrived at the hospital in critical condition, but was later reported to be in fair condition. She told police the shooting happened during a domestic dispute.

Cain was listed as a person of interest just days after the incident. He is currently in the Allen County Jail and is facing the following charges:

Aggravated Battery (warrant)

Burglary (warrant)

Domestic Battery (warrant)

Possession of a Handgun Without a License – new charge

Parole Revocation

