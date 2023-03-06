Funeral services announced for Master Trooper James R. Bailey

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – Funeral services have been posted online for Indiana State Police Master Trooper James R. Bailey.

Bailey was killed in line of duty last Friday while trying to de-escalate a police chase on I-69, south of Auburn.

Visitation will be held be held Friday, March 10 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at County Line Church of God in Auburn.

Funeral services will be held the following day at 11 a.m. at the Garrett High School Gymnasium in Garret.

Bailey’s obituary and service details can be found here.