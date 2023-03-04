State trooper killed in crash on I-69

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police say that a trooper died as the result of a crash on I-69, south of Auburn, Thursday afternoon.

The crash claimed the life of Master Trooper James R. Bailey, 50, of Auburn, who had served the state police for more than 15 years.

The initial investigation shows that Trooper Bailey was assisting other troopers on I-69 with traffic backup as a result of weather related crashes near the 326 mile marker.

He became aware of an individual approaching his location that was driving at a high rate of speed while avoiding an officer from the Fort Wayne Police Department. Trooper Bailey was then struck by the suspect vehicle while deploying stop sticks in an effort to de-escalate the pursuit.

He was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was identified as Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of Marion, who now faces a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing death to a law enforcement officer, a Level 2 Felony.

Trooper Bailey is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said the following,

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Bailey’s family, friends and co-workers.”