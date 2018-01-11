Funeral arrangements set for Mark Boner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Funeral arrangements for a Fort Wayne soldier who died at Fort Hood over the weekend have been set.

43-year-old Mark Boner will be buried with full military honors Monday in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne.

Funeral services are set for 11am at D.O. McComb and Sons Foster Park Funeral Home on Fairfield Avenue, with visitation set for one hour before, as well as Sunday afternoon from 2pm to 4pm and again from 5pm to 8pm at the funeral home.

Boner was in Texas preparing for a deployment to Kuwait when he died suddenly last Saturday, in what the family believes was a heart attack, although his death is still under investigation.

ABC 21 reports that memorials may be made to the Shepherd’s House or the Komets Kare program.