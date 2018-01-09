Family: Soldier’s death likely a heart attack

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There are more questions than answers for the family of a National Guardsman from Fort Wayne who died over the weekend.

43-year-old Mark Boner was about to deploy to Kuwait on his third tour of duty, when he died suddenly at Fort Hood Saturday. His sister, Tammy Bohne, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 it came out of nowhere:

“You have in the back of your mind, when they get deployed that something could happen, but not while they’re here still,” she said.

The military is investigating his death, but no official cause has been released yet.

The family says they’ve been led to believe it was a heart attack.