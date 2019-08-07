Funeral arrangements for slain local soldier announced

BRYAN, Ohio (WOWO): Funeral arrangements have been announced for an area soldier who died in the line of duty last week.

Army Private First Class Brandon Kreischer of Stryker, Ohio was killed by enemy fire in Afghanistan on July 29th.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that visitation services will be held this Friday from 3pm to 8pm at the Bryan High School gymnasium.

His funeral will be this Saturday at 11am, with doors opening at 10am. The public is invited to both services. A private graveside service will follow.

Kreischer was 20 years old.