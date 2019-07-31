Area soldier killed in line of duty

AFGHANISTAN (WOWO): An area man was killed in action this week while serving the US Army in Afghanistan.

20-year-old Private First Class Brandon Kreischer of Stryker, Ohio was one of two soldiers killed in an exchange of gunfire with an Afghan soldier, according to Fox News.

He and 20-year-old Specialist Michael Nance of Chicago were both assigned to the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Pentagon spokesperson Jessica R. Maxwell says the incident is under investigation.