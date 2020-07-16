Fugitive wanted for murder extradited back to Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man wanted in a murder case who was held in Ohio has been extradited back to Fort Wayne.

Martrell Weaver, 23, was extradited back to Allen County on Wednesday according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Weaver is facing a murder charge and a gun charge in the shooting death of Amanda Hoglund, 22, on Clarmarnic Drive back on June 24.

RELATED: Martrell Weaver arrested by U-S Marshals in Ohio

Weaver was arrested by US Marshals last week in Mansfield, Ohio.

In court documents, witnesses say that Weaver pulled the trigger and reported a black SUV fleeing the scene after several gunshots before the vehicle crashed into another on N. Anthony Blvd. and Crescent Avenue. The person who called 911 said that the SUV left the crash site, with the other vehicle following Weaver to the 3400 block of Kirland Avenue.

He is due in court for an initial hearing on Friday.

Weaver pleaded guilty two years ago to shooting a man in the leg over an incident at a fast-food restaurant.