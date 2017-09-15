Friday morning shooting on Winter Street, victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The victim of a Friday morning shooting has been identified.

47-year-old Willie Alonzo Smith Sr. was found in the 3300 block of Winter Street suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Cause of Death has been determined to be Multiple Gunshot Wounds and the Manner of Death is Homicide.

Smith Sr. is the 26th homicide victim in Allen County for 2017.

The incident remains under investigation.