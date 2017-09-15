One dead, one critical after overnight shootings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late last night.

Police were called to the corner of Winter Street and Drexel Avenue, a few blocks southeast of Weisser Park Elementary School, at about 11:54pm on reports of gunshots in the area.

They found a man dead from gunshot wounds, and while investigating the scene learned of a second victim that had been taken to an area hospital. That person was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police say both shootings are related, but exactly how is still unclear. If you know what happened, contact police or report it anonymously with CrimeStoppers at 436-7867.