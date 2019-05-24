Shooting at Fort Wayne apartment complex Friday, police investigating

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police are investigating after a shooting at a Fort Wayne apartment complex.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Cheviot Drive around 2 p.m. Friday. This is at Waterloo Gardens Apartments.

Once at the scene, police found a man down on the ground inside the upstairs apartment unit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fort Wayne police describe the death as “suspicious in nature” and are currently conducting a death investigation.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s cause and manner of death at a later time.