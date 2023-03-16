Fort Wayne woman pleads guilty in death of two-year-old son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Kiara Johnson, 23, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

The Journal Gazette reports that as part of a plea agreement, two felony counts, possession of a narcotic and a lesser count of neglect of a dependent, were dismissed.

In September of 2021, her two children were found by police suffering from overdoses due to ingesting pills containing fentanyl that had been left out in the children’s reach. Her daughter survived the incident. In court, Johnson said that she was guilty of putting her kids in danger.

Her sentencing will take place next month, when the judge will have the discretion to accept or reject the plea.