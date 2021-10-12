Mother arrested and charged in death of toddler

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman was arrested and charged Tuesday in the death of her two-year-old son.

Kiara Johnson, 22, is charged with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death, felony neglect resulting in serious bodily injury and felony neglect that endangers the dependent according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. She is also charged with felony possession of a narcotic drug.

Johnson’s son Terris and three-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital late last month after the children took “medicine” belonging to the adults in their apartment at Centennial Townhomes. Court documents reveal that the “medicine” was actually fentanyl.

Paramedics used Narcan on both children. Narcan is used to reverse the effects of an overdose. Terris died shortly after arriving at the hospital. His sister survived.