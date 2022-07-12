Fort Wayne woman charged in connection to daughter’s fentanyl death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman has been charged in connection to the 2021 death of her one-year-old daughter who died of a fentanyl overdose.

Angela M. Brown, 41, was arrested last week and has since been charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent according to the Journal Gazette.

RELATED: Coroner rules toddler’s 2021 death a homicide

Savannah Brown was found unresponsive on Oct. 14 last year at her home in the 8300 block of Newfield Drive. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Last month, the Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide due to a fentanyl overdose.

Brown told police that she gave her daughter Amoxicillin for hand, foot and mouth disease and Tylenol for congestion and a fever. The medications had been prescribed by a doctor according to a probable cause affidavit.

Brown tested positive for fentanyl on the same day her daughter died. Also, a 30-year-old man was found dead in her garage on Aug. 20, with the cause of death later determined to be due to a fentanyl overdose.

Brown was released on a $35,000 bond and has a court hearing set for Aug. 29.