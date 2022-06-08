Coroner rules toddler’s 2021 death a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled that a toddler’s death last year was due to fentanyl toxicity and was a homicide.

Officials say Savannah Rose Brown, 1 of Fort Wayne, was found unresponsive at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2021 at her home in the 8300 block of Newfield Drive. Brown was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

An autopsy was ordered and completed. Brown’s cause of death was determined to be fentanyl toxicity, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The incident remains under investigation.