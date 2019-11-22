Fort Wayne Weekend Events: 11/22-11/24/19

Whether it’s music, sports, or just a celebration in general, Fort Wayne is all about winter this weekend. Here is the latest list of weekend events in the Summit City for the weekend of November 22nd, 2019, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Christmas on Broadway

Friday, November 22 • Broadway Plaza (Broadway and Beaver Ave.)

Continuing a 15-year tradition, Christmas on Broadway kicks off the holiday season with a

spectacular 40 ft. tall tree lighting and fireworks display!

Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 • Memorial Coliseum

It’s hockey weekend in Fort Wayne! Grab your tickets, join the jungle, and come cheer on

the Fort Wayne Komets as they take the ice in the quest for victory.

Fort Wayne Philharmonic: Violins of Hope

Saturday, November 23 • Embassy Theatre

This powerful, moving conclusion to the Violins of Hope exhibition will feature works by 3

Nazi-banned composers, and 16 violins that survived the Holocaust.

Christmas Connections – Holiday Display

Opens Saturday, November 23 • Botanical Conservatory

Experience scenes that display diverse holiday traditions that bring families and friends

together. Enjoy a stroll among gorgeous poinsettias and create new family traditions!

Fort4Fitness Winter Wonder Dash 5K/2K

Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24 • Franke Park

Ring in the holidays a little early at the Winter Wonder Dash 5K on Saturday and 2K on

Sunday. Wind your way through 120 light displays for a festive “dash” in the park!