15th annual Christmas on Broadway set for November 22nd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We’re a month away from the return of an annual Fort Wayne tradition.

Next month’s “Christmas on Broadway” tree-lighting celebration at Broadway Plaza, right outside the Shine & Hardin Law Offices in Fort Wayne, will be the 15th year for the event.

One of the event’s organizers, Steve Shine, tells WOWO News it’s come a long way:

“Our initial year we had 150 people gathered around the Christmas tree. Last year, we had about 4,500 gathered around it. It started out as a celebration of the neighborhood, but rapidly became the gateway event to celebrate the holidays in Fort Wayne.”

U.S. Senator Todd Young will light the tree, a 40-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, at 5:30 pm on November 22nd. The free event also includes fireworks, rides on the “Polar Express,” a visit and photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus, an opportunity to pet a real live reindeer, and refreshments.