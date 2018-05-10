Fort Wayne teen pleads guilty to fatal 2017 crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne teen pleaded guilty to causing a fatal car crash in May of last year.

Liam Burke, 18, was traveling 90 miles per hour when his car slammed into one driven by 73-year-old Frederick Neuls on Ernst Road, near Lafayette Meadows Elementary School.

Burke claimed he was driving 45 miles per hour at the time, but a reconstruction of the crash by the Indiana State Police proved otherwise.

On Thursday, Burke pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal recklessness and felony charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness, according to The Journal Gazette.

Although he is not likely to spend time in prison, the plea agreement filed in Allen Superior Court calls for him to spend five years on probation.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 15.