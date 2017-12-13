Teen charged in fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne teen has been charged in a crash that killed a 73-year-old Roanoke man back in May.

17-year-old Liam Burke is facing reckless homicide and criminal recklessness charges over the May 12th crash, in which police say Burke was driving 90 miles per hour when his car slammed into one driven by Frederick Nuels on Ernst Road, near Lafayette Meadows Elementary School.

Burke claims he was driving 45 at the time, but that’s not what a reconstruction of the crash by the Indiana State Police showed, according to the Journal Gazette.

Two other people were hurt in the crash. Burke was arrested Monday and is out on bond.